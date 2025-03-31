New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $33.19 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

View Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.