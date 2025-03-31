New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,776,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 145,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.