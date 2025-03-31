New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trading 3.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 440,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 679,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $587.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -70.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.