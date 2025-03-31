Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

