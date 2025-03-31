NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 200000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
