Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 359 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,223,000 after acquiring an additional 277,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

