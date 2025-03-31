Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.0% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $337.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.33 and a 200-day moving average of $313.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $245.04 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -337.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

