Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,511,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $133.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.