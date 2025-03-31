Norges Bank Takes $208.10 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 564,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

CSL stock opened at $342.90 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $321.93 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

