Norges Bank Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,296,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,116,000 after buying an additional 143,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,882,000 after purchasing an additional 155,466 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,891,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $94.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

