Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Nortech Systems Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.15.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
