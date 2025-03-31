Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

