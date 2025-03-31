Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,962. The firm has a market cap of $404.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.72. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.50 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $40,398.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,827.62. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

