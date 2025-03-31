NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$17.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.54.

NVA has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 28,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$403,776.36. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,759 shares of company stock valued at $683,326. Corporate insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Stories

