Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Nyxoah Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $6.98. 92,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Nyxoah has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.28.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYXH shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
