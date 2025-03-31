Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Nyxoah Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $6.98. 92,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Nyxoah has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth $23,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYXH shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

