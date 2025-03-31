O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

