O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,954 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

