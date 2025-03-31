O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $26,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

