Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of OVLY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $208.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

In related news, Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,747.14. This represents a 9.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,650. This represents a 1.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,924 shares of company stock valued at $256,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

