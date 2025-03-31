Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Senior Officer Sells C$251,075.48 in Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.67, for a total transaction of C$251,075.48.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE OLY traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$102.31. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.27. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$114.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$143.52 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLY

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.