Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $38.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.