OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 44807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMRON had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 0.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

