ON Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 19,317 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 11,548 put options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Price Performance
NYSE ONON traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $43.92. 5,284,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. ON has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on ON
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.