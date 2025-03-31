ON Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 19,317 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 11,548 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONON traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $43.92. 5,284,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. ON has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading increased their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

