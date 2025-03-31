Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Releases Earnings Results

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Online Vacation Center Price Performance
Shares of ONVC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Online Vacation Center has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.58.
About Online Vacation Center
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Online Vacation Center
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Game-Changing News for Advanced Micro Devices
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.