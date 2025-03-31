Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Releases Earnings Results

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Online Vacation Center Price Performance

Shares of ONVC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Online Vacation Center has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages.

