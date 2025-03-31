OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

