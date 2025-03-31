Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Issues Earnings Results

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.15 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Orchard Funding Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.07%.
Orchard Funding Group Stock Up 12.3 %
Shares of Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 million, a PE ratio of 457.14 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.15. Orchard Funding Group has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80.
Orchard Funding Group Company Profile
