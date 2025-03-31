Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Issues Earnings Results

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.15 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Orchard Funding Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.07%.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 million, a PE ratio of 457.14 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.15. Orchard Funding Group has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

