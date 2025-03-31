Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 100.0% increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORCH stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.83 million, a P/E ratio of 457.14 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.15. Orchard Funding Group has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 7.15 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orchard Funding Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Funding Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

