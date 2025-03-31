Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GOFPY traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.94. 4,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.62. Organization of Football Prognostics has a twelve month low of C$7.52 and a twelve month high of C$10.21.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

