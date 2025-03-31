Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,446,000 after purchasing an additional 180,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after buying an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.