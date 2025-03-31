Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,062,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 903,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,664,000 after purchasing an additional 152,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 666,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,956,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 14.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average is $340.22.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

