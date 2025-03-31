Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.35, with a volume of 114798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OR. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$308,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$132,006.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,966 shares of company stock valued at $875,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

