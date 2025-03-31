Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXSQ

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.61. 431,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,212. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $182.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.