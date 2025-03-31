Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,956,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Up 50.0 %
Shares of OZSC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 84,083,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,158,094. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ozop Energy Solutions
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.