Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,956,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Up 50.0 %

Shares of OZSC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 84,083,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,158,094. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Ozop Energy Solutions alerts:

About Ozop Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company distributes components and equipment for residential and commercial solar PV systems, as well as onsite battery storage and power generation; and sells solar panels to distributors and installation companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.