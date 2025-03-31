PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 357.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after buying an additional 178,813 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 41.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.3 %

PACCAR stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

