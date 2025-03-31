Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.
PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
PKG opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
