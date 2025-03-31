Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,966,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.