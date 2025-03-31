Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $195.40 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

