Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $135,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $600.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $658.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

