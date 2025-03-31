Partners in Financial Planning Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,538,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $159.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0536 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

