Partners in Financial Planning Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,682,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Partners in Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $116.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

