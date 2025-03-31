Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PBHC traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. 1,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The company has a market cap of $77.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

Insider Transactions at Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

In related news, insider Ronald Tascarella sold 5,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,609 shares in the company, valued at $826,353. This trade represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $40,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,786.10. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,556 shares of company stock worth $128,803. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

