Patricia L. Gibson Purchases 10,000 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. The trade was a 8.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

RLJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $329.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

