Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 949833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

