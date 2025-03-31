Personal Group (LON:PGH) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 90783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.70) to GBX 316 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 194.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, analysts expect that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

