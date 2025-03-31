Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 2,816,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,554,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $956.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.