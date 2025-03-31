Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$18.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.78.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.09, for a total value of C$415,078.89. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$79,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $196,654 and sold 203,509 shares valued at $3,402,675. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
