Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 615 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 2.3 %

WELL opened at $153.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.