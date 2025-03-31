Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 615 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Up 2.3 %
WELL opened at $153.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
