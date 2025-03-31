Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $152,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 882 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,155,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,006,000 after purchasing an additional 124,462 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BX opened at $138.26 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.82 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.