Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $152,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 882 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,155,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,006,000 after purchasing an additional 124,462 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blackstone Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of BX opened at $138.26 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.82 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.68%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
