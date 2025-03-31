Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

