Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $140.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

