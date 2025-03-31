Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 171 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,240.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.60.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $543.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $608.15 and its 200 day moving average is $572.36.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
