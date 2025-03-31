Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,628 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb by 1,007,698.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,007,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 41,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,566,000 after purchasing an additional 810,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE CB opened at $296.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.41.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
